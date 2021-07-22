Tada Falls reopens for visitors after three months in Chittoor

‘Arrangements have been made to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines’

The Ubbalamadugu waterfalls, popularly known as Tada Falls, near Varadaiahpalem in the Satyavedu range was reopened for visitors after three months. Visitors’ entry was restricted to the spot, an eco-tourism project, nestled in the forests of Varadaiahpalem and BN Kandriga is known for perennial waterfalls.

Forest Range Officer (Satyavedu) J. Prasada Rao said that the Tada Falls saw footfalls of about 500 visitors on Wednesday, adding that the number is likely to go up in the coming weeks.

“All arrangements have been made to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines. The visitors will not be allowed if they fail to comply with the guidelines including wearing masks, carrying sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing,” said Mr. Prasada Rao. However, the visitors are not allowed to enter the water bodies. “Anyone found to be using chewing tobacco products on the premises will be fined. We want people above 65 years of age to avoid visiting the eco-tourism project,” he said.

As the Tada Falls witnesses heavy crowd during the weekends and holidays, predominantly from Chennai and other border areas in Tamil Nadu, a special team of forest personnel has been posted at the entrance to ensure the compliance with guidelines such as wearing masks, checking body temperatures and restricting entry of visitors with symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

The FRO urged the visitors to strictly confine their movements within the permitted limits of Tada Falls, and avoid straying into the surrounding forest area known for its treacherous terrain.