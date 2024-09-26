GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tabreed Asia keen on taking forward ‘District Cooling System’ project in Andhra Pradesh’s capital city Amaravati

The project remains a nonstarter despite the UAE-based company entering into a concession agreement with the CRDA in 2019

Published - September 26, 2024 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Tabreed Asia Managing Director Sudheer Perla, right, and GIZ-India energy adviser Piyush Sharma explaining the District Cooling System, at a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Tabreed Asia Managing Director Sudheer Perla, right, and GIZ-India energy adviser Piyush Sharma explaining the District Cooling System, at a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The UAE-based Tabreed Asia, a leading provider of district cooling solutions, is keen on taking forward the District Cooling System (DCS) project in Amaravati, for which it had signed a concession agreement with the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in 2019.

The project has remained a nonstarter for various reasons, but the company is hopeful that the TDP-led NDA Government in the State will take it up with renewed vigour.

“We intend to follow it up closely and are confident that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will make it a reality sooner than later,” says Tabreed Asia Managing Director Sudheer Perla.

Eco-friendly

Briefing the media on the district cooling systems and related technologies ahead of a regional workshop on ‘Çooling India’s Cities’, jointly organised by the Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency, GIZ, a Germany-headquartered international development agency, and Tabreed India here on September 26 (Thursday), Mr. Sudheer said development of Amaravati offered a great opportunity to build city-wide eco-friendly cooling systems, and that the project contract had been awarded by the CRDA to Tabreed India on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

It would have been India’s first DCS having a cooling capacity of 20,000 Refrigeration Tons. The agreement was for 30 years.

‘Best bet for Amaravati’

Mr. Sudheer said greenfield projects such as the State capital Amaravati were suitable for installing DCS, and that the ambient temperature could be brought down to any desired level by setting up the cooling plants.

Heatwaves caused more deaths than any other natural disaster in Andhra Pradesh, which prompted the government to formulate the A.P. Heatwave Action Plan in 2016. In this context, DCS would be of tremendous help, he observed.

GIZ-India energy adviser Piyush Sharma said the new industrial policy for 2024-29 being worked out by the government envisaged increased construction and infrastructure growth, and the same was bound to add to the State’s cooling and energy demand.

