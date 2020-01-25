Andhra Pradesh

Tableaux on Disha Bill, ‘Amma Vodi’ to be major attractions

Telangana police contingent to also take part in R-Day parade

The tableaux on A.P. Disha Bill-2019 and Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) highlighting the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme will be major attractions at the State and district-level Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Officials have prepared the models of the Disha Bill to explain its salient features.

“Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare and Police departments will enact the Disha Court, the Disha Police Station and the Disha Centre on the tableau. They will also explain the steps being taken to prevent crime against women and children in the State,” Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said on Saturday.

The SSA tableau will portray schemes such as ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘English as Medium of Instruction in Government Schools’, ‘Mana Badi – Naadu-Nedu’, and the new menu under mid-day meal.

“The Education Department officials will explain the benefits of various schemes introduced by the government to the students,” said Krishna District Education Officer M.V. Rajya Lakshmi.

A contingent from the Telangana State Police would also participate in the Republic Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here along with other State and Central forces, said a police official.

Comments
