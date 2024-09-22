ADVERTISEMENT

Table tennis championship concludes in Peddapuram

Published - September 22, 2024 10:09 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Winners at the valedictory of CBSE Cluster-VII Table Tennis Championship 2024 at Sri Prakash Synergy Table Tennis Academy at Peddapuram in Kakinada district on Sunday.

The three-day CBSE Cluster-VII Table Tennis Championship 2024 concluded at Sri Prakash Synergy Table Tennis Academy at Peddapuram in Kakinada district on Sunday. The championship was held in three categories: Under 14, 17 and 19.

In Under-14 Boys category, Meridian School (Hyderabad) has lifted the trophy. Girls VPS Siddhartha (Vijayawada) school emerged as runners up.

In Under-17 Boys category, NST Mathews (Vijayawada) emerged champions while Sri Prakash Synergy School for girls emerged as runners up.

Kakinada Table Tennis Association Secretary K. Mohan Babu, Sri Prakash Synergy School Director and A.P. Table Tennis Association Development Committee Chairman Ch. Vijay Prakash presented the trophies to the winners.

