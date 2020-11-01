Table tennis administrator S.M. Sultan dies of COVID

VIJAYAWADA

01 November 2020 00:22 IST

His wife and mother too succumbed to the virus recently

Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) senior vice-president and A.P. Table Tennis Association secretary S.M. Sultan succumbed to COVID-19 here on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sultan (61) was the third person in his family to succumb to the pandemic. His mother passed away 10 days ago while his wife Lubna Moosavi died on Friday. Sultan’s son Javed Moosavi had also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment.

TTFI president Dishyant Chautala, in a message on the Federation’s web portal, said that Sultan was an able administrator and an excellent organiser. “His wisdom and knowledge had always come in handy for TFFI, and he will be missed badly. I pray to God to give his daughter and other family members the courage to bear this loss,” Mr. Dishyant said.

Sultan’s association with table tennis goes as far back as a junior player when he represented the then undivided State of Andhra Pradesh, and later for his university. He later continued to serve the Table Tennis Association in A.P. and while practising as a lawyer, the Federation said.

Sultan was an alumnus of the city’s Nirmala High School.