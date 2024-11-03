T. Bapi Reddy takes charge as the new Executive Officer of Srikalahasti temple

T. Bapi Reddy, who has been named by the State government as the new Executive Officer of Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam, formally took charge at the temple on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

The Shaivite temple is famously known as ‘Dakshina Kashi’ (Varanasi of the South) and is thronged by tens of thousands of devotees from across the country. As it is located 40 km from Tirupati, pilgrims bound for the abode of Lord Venkateswara also make it a point to include Srikalahasti in their itinerary.

Temple priests and Deputy Executive Officer N.R. Krishna Reddy accorded him a ceremonial reception when Mr. Reddy arrived at the temple along with his family members. He prayed at the shrines of Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy and Goddess Sri Gnana Prasunambika. The Vedic scholars showered blessings on him at Medha Guru Dakshinamurthy Sannidhi in the temple complex, where the officials presented him ‘Theertha Prasadam’ and a portrait of the presiding deity.

