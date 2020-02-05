Synthetic Tennis courts inaugurated in Guntur

Minister for Sports and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed synthetic tennis courts at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium. The floodlit courts were laid at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Rao said the stadium would be given a facelift at a cost of ₹75 crore. An integrated sports complex would be built in place of the existing stadium.

The State government would release ₹75 lakh to undertake immediate repairs and soon, the stadium would be given a makeover.

MLA, East, Md. Mustafa urged the Minister to ensure that the stadium would be developed as a national stadium. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director K. Bhaskar were also present.