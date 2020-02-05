Synthetic Tennis courts inaugurated in Guntur

Minister for Sports and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed synthetic tennis courts at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium. The floodlit courts were laid at a cost of ₹1 crore.
Addressing a meeting, Mr. Rao said the stadium would be given a facelift at a cost of ₹75 crore. An integrated sports complex would be built in place of the existing stadium.
The State government would release ₹75 lakh to undertake immediate repairs and soon, the stadium would be given a makeover.
MLA, East, Md. Mustafa urged the Minister to ensure that the stadium would be developed as a national stadium. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director K. Bhaskar were also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.