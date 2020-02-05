Andhra Pradesh

Synthetic Tennis courts inaugurated in Guntur

Minister Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao trying his hand at tennis at BR Stadium in Guntur on Tuesday. MLA Md. Mustafa is also seen.

Minister Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao trying his hand at tennis at BR Stadium in Guntur on Tuesday. MLA Md. Mustafa is also seen.   | Photo Credit: T.VIJAYA KUMAR

Minister for Sports and Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed synthetic tennis courts at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium. The floodlit courts were laid at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Rao said the stadium would be given a facelift at a cost of ₹75 crore. An integrated sports complex would be built in place of the existing stadium.

The State government would release ₹75 lakh to undertake immediate repairs and soon, the stadium would be given a makeover.

MLA, East, Md. Mustafa urged the Minister to ensure that the stadium would be developed as a national stadium. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director K. Bhaskar were also present.

