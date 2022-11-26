Symbols of Indian Constitution Day mutilated in Anantapur

November 26, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The 70th Indian Constitution Day was celebrated in a grand manner in year 2020 in undivided Anantapur district with a massive painting depicting the “Adoption of Indian Constitution in 1949” prominently put up on the wall of the flyover on National Highway No. 44 at the entrance of Anantapur city.

Two years down the line, on Saturday the same painting, which was prestigiously launched and showcased to the people by Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, the then District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, has been mutilated by people by sticking advertisement pamphlets of some coaching centres.

A small space was painted in white (in the shape of a human being) to encourage people to stand on the pavement and get themselves clicked with the painting of historic moment in the background, which has now been occupied by vendors and beggars at Rudrampet Bypass Junction in the city. Ironically, these very coaching institutes teach students about the Indian Constitution as they prepare for Group-I and II services of the State government and other competitive examinations.

Laboriously painted by Vijayawada-based Mohammed Ali and Gopinath of Tirupati, a set of three paintings depict Dr. B.R. Ambedkar presenting a copy of the Constitution to the then President Rajendra Prasad in the presence of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and C. Rajagopalachari on the day of adoption of the Constitution. Two other paintings show different leaders of those times signing on papers and Jawaharlal Nehru speaking at a meeting.

The then Collector, Gandham Chandrudu, had made reciting preamble of Constitution compulsory in all schools in the district and got the preamble prominently displayed in all government offices. On Saturday, oath was taken in all government offices and Minister for Women and Child Welfare paid floral tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar at a function in her constituency.