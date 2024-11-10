Syed Iftekhar Jamal named for Urdu Academy award

The Urdu Academy, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has named Syed Iftekhar Jamal of Kadapa district for the prestigious ‘Yousuf Safi Lifetime Achievement Award’ in recognition of his contribution as a prominent Urdu poet, writer, stage producer, director, actor, social and political activist.

Mr. Jamal has been writing Urdu poetry since 1987, many of his works were published in Urdu dailies and magazines like Saalar, Siyasat, Etemaad and Dabistan. He had conducted several ‘Mushairas’ (poets conclave), including the State-level ‘Riyasati Urdu Mushaira’, the first after bifurcation of the Andhra Pradesh.

He wrote his first drama in 1995, which was made into the first Urdu telefilm the very next year. Some of his notable works include ‘Mohabbat Aur Jung’ (1997), ‘Lagan’ (2002), ‘Koun Banega Ghar Jamaai’ (2003). Similarly, his directorial ventures include ‘Khwab Pather Mein’, which received acclaim in Hyderabad, Kurnool and Kadapa, besides ‘Padam Shiri’, ‘Dafeena’, ‘Dood-e-Chiraagh’ and so on.

Mr. Jamal is currently the State secretary of Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti, Andhra Pradesh.