Switching parties by political leaders is common, says YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna

Every political party has witnessed its leaders joining other parties at some point or the other, and the YSRCP is enduring that painful phase now, says the former Minister

Published - August 30, 2024 07:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
I am confident that the YSRCP will return to power, says Merugu Nagarjuna.

I am confident that the YSRCP will return to power, says Merugu Nagarjuna. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Switching allegiances between the parties by political leaders is a common phenomenon and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is no exception, former Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has said.

“Every political party has witnessed its leaders joining other parties at some point or the other and the YSRCP is enduring that painful phase now,” Mr. Nagarjuna told the media on August 30 (Friday).     

The former Minister said he was confident that the YSRCP would return to power. “The YSRCP will come into power and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Chief Minister, will continue his mission of developing the State,” he asserted.  

Mr. Nagarjuna accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of making empty promises during the election campaigns and running the State without any semblance of responsibility.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, has always kept his word and fulfilled his promises,” he said

The reforms in the educational sector as claimed by Mr. Naidu were “not only harmful but also shall result in the declination of standards”, Mr. Nagarjuna said and criticized the Chief Minister for “moving ahead with misleading rhetoric”.

