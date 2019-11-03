‘Switch to dryland cropswith focus on millets’

Natural farming method is the only alternative for sustainable agriculture and all the farmers in the perennially drought-prone district like Anantapur should adopt these techniques to stop desertification, said Collector S. Satyanarayana.

Inaugurating the workshop on ‘Reversal of Desertification Exemplar Landscape - Andhra Pradesh’ on Saturday, the Collector said that zero investment and higher returns should be the mantra and farmers should take to cultivating dryland crops with special focus on millets. At the five-day workshop being organized at A.F. Ecology Centre, Government Advisor on Agriculture Vijay Kumar and A.F. Ecology Centre Director Y. Malla Reddy participated.

Mr. Malla Reddy said persistent degradation of dryland ecosystem was leading to desertification and threatening the livelihoods of the farmers. Loss of water bodies, vegetation and biological life are compelling small and marginal farmers to migrate to urban areas in search of food, water and livelihood.

Disturbing trend

According to Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas published by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), 29.32% of geographical area in India was undergoing desertification. In Andhra Pradesh it was observed that 14.35% of the total geographical area of the State was under desertification and land degradation for the period of 2011-13 – an increase of 0.19% since 2003-05.

​Most significant process of desertification/ land degradation in A.P. was vegetation degradation (7.27% in 2011-13 and 7.29% in 2003- 05)​ followed by water erosion (4.93% in 2011-13 and 4.89% in 2003-05).​

Experts said the workshop has brought together the best practices on reversal of land degradation, which would help in developing a plan of action and working on the implementation of Zero Budget Natural Farming(ZBNF) in drylands.