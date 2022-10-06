Swiss agency offers support to cement units in A.P. in adopting LC3 technology

It will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40% and energy consumption by 20%, says SDC

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 06, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has suggested the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) to promote the use of cement-mixed Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) in the cement industries in order to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40% compared to the standard cement, and the energy consumption by 20%.

The SDC has also offered to support the cement industries in the State in adopting the LC3 technology.

The offer came at a conference on the utility of LC3 organised by the SDC in Chennai in association with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Unique blend

On the occasion, Jonathan Demenge, Head of Cooperation and Counsellor at the Embassy of Switzerland in India, said the SDC proposed the use of LC3 keeping in view the fact that cement production was responsible for around 8% of man-made CO2 emissions. Generally, 95% clinker and 5% gypsum were used in cement production. However, limestone and calcined clay cement make a unique blend of clinker, calcined clay, limestone and gypsum.

India was the world’s 2 nd largest producer of cement, and the consumption was expected to grow from 6% to 10% annually.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The SDC called upon the governments to encourage the cement units to use LC3 on a much larger scale to achieve the stated objective.

PAT scheme

Reading out the message of Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy said the State government was making all-out efforts to enhance energy efficiency in the industrial sector through efficient use of energy, and reduce energy cost and industrial greenhouse gas emissions by implementing Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme.

As on date, 20 major cement industries were covered under the PAT scheme in Andhra Pradesh. Their annual production was around 33 million tonnes, and they saved energy of 0.35 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent (4,070 million units worth ₹2,400 crore). The corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions was 1.05 million tonnes, he observed.

IIT-M professors Manu Santhanam and Ravindra Gettu; Mariana Canut from Danish engineering company FLSmidth; and Soumen Maity of Technology and Action for Rural Advancement (TARA) were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app