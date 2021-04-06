Swindled money retrieved in hours

An intelligence officer who was swindled of ₹1.62 lakh by online fraudsters got his money back within 24 hours of lodging a police complaint, thanks to swift action by the Cybercrime police.

The police said the victim had booked a ticket to travel abroad through a private agency. However, when he attempted to contact the agency in order to postpone his travel dates, a fake travel agent came into contact with him and took all of the victim’s details.

“Within no time, the fraudster withdrew ₹1.62 lakh from the victim’s bank account. Shocked over the fraud, the victim lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police, who swung into action and traced the money,” said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

“The Cybercrime experts, who took up an investigation, identified the account from which the transaction was done, and reversed the transaction. Efforts are on to trace the fraudsters,” Mr. Srinivasulu said on Monday.