Swiggy, Zomato begin door delivery of fruits, vegetables in A.P.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu launching the door delivery service in Kakinada on Tuesday.

56 kinds of vegetables and eight fruit varieties will be supplied from rythu bazaars

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu launched the door delivery of fruits and vegetables by Swiggy and Zomato from rythu bazaars across the State, here on Tuesday.

He launched the initiative through which 56 varieties of vegetables and eight varieties of fruits would be delivered at the doorstep of consumers.

‘Trial run successful’

“The Agriculture Department will ensure the availability of the vegetables while the Horticulture Department will ensure the smooth supply of fruits to rythu bazaars. Swiggy and Zomato will accept the orders valued at ₹100 or above,” said Mr. Kannababu. The Minister said that a three-day trial run was conducted before the initiative was launched, and vegetables and fruits were delivered to customers without hassles.

“The initiative will help farmers find a market during the lockdown and the consumers will also get fruits and vegetables at their doorstep,” he said.

Kakinada Agriculture Marketing Committee Chairman Danda Vishnu Murthy, Marketing Department Assistant Director K.V.R.N. Kishore, and the officials of Horticulture Department were also present on the occasion.

