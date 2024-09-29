Swiggy seeks to expand its footprint in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada is emerging as a city of foodies, with the love for culinary exploration becoming an ultimate passion for the denizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local landscape has transformed into a culinary kaleidoscope, offering from street-food serving up steaming hot ‘punugu-bajji’ to upscale restaurants dishing out innovative fusion delicacies, to cater to the evolving palate of the local crowds.

And online food ordering and delivery platforms like Swiggy, offering users a seamless way to order food from a wide range of restaurants and cuisines, are the cherry on the cake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vijayawada is a growing market driven by an increasingly tech-savvy and convenience-seeking people,” says Swiggy’s Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor.

“We want to scale up our delivery capabilities by onboarding more restaurant and grocery partners, and refining logistics to ensure faster and more efficient service. ”Rohit KapoorSwiggy’s Food Marketplace CEO

Speaking to The Hindu recently, Mr. Kapoor says, “Swiggy has a customer base of close to half a million in Andhra Pradesh, and it has listed over 7,500 restaurant partners in the State. With a fleet of over 30,000 delivery partners, Swiggy is present in 47 cities in Andhra Pradesh and delivers around 60,000 orders per day on an average.”

“Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati are the top three markets for food-ordering in the State,” he says, sharing the new and exciting experience of collaborating with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to deliver pre-ordered food on trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vijayawada tops in food orders delivered in trains. It is scaling up well,” he says.

Mr. Kapoor admits that initially food delivery to people moving on trains seemed like a challenge, but technology made it feasible, he adds.

“Live tracking of moving trains in digital space is quite reliable now, and that makes our task easy,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

New features

The good news is that the company has added new features such as ‘Swiggy Explore’, ‘Swiggy Eatlist’ and ‘Swiggy Group-Ordering’.

The ‘Explore’ feature offers users personalised recommendations to break the cycle of repetitive orders by suggesting new restaurants, cuisines and dishes tailored to individual preferences, he explains, adding that ‘Eatlist” addresses the challenge of discovering and sharing food recommendations in a more organised and engaging way. ‘Group Ordering’, he says, is devised for diverse occasions, from festive celebrations to game nights to team lunches and meetings.

“For people averse to restaurant food, we have designed ‘Swiggy Daily’, a brand new feature launched in Bengaluru, which soon will be replicated in other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under this, we offer home style food curated by home chefs,” he explains.

“Chef’s Recommendations, Award-Winning Restaurants and Local Legends are a few other new features added recently to suit food-lovers’ palate,” he informs.

Swiggy Instamart

The company’s quick-commerce grocery delivery service, Instamart, launched in Vijayawada on March 26, 2022, has grown rapidly, offering customers a wide range of products, including fresh produce, daily essentials, snacks and beverages.

“The platform has become an integral part of daily life for many Vijayawada residents, catering to thousands of orders monthly,” he says.

Mr. Kapoor says Vijayawada has emerged as a focal point for Swiggy’s growth in Tier-2 cities, and that the company has plans to expand its footprint further in Andhra Pradesh, including entering new cities such as Palakollu soon.

“We want to scale up our delivery capabilities by onboarding more restaurant and grocery partners, and refining logistics to ensure faster and more efficient service,” says Mr. Kapoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.