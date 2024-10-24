Swift reaction ensured no loss of life during flash floods, says Anantapur Collector

Anantapur District Collector Dr.V. Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that the district administration responded quickly to the flash floods and prevented human and property loss.

Several parts of the district, including Anantapur town, witnessed flash floods recently due to the heavy downpour in Karnataka State, as well as in Sri Sathya Sai district on October 16 and 17. Addressing media, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that with the unexpected heavy rains in a span of three hours, water from Pavagada, Kanaganapalle and Raptadu flowed into Pandameru and from there to Bukkarayasamudram tank.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that water entered the residential areas around 3 a.m. to 3.30 a.m. on the day and after being alerted by the locals, the district authorities reached the affected areas and rescued 110 families. One family, which climbed atop their house for safety, was brought to a safer place by the Fire Services personnel.

The administration had set up three relief centres and shifted 375 affected people there and provided them with food. Mr. Vinod Kumar said nearly 2,000 food packets, 5,535 water packets, 560 biscuit packets were supplied, while 361 families were given essential commodities including rice, pulses, palm oil, onions, potatoes and others.

Disclosing the damages, the Collector said 456.92 hectares of crops have been damaged causing a loss of ₹2.66 crore and the loss to horticulture crops is estimated at ₹73.19 lakh. Apart from these, 40 katcha houses were damaged, while two cattle and 100 sheeps died in the floods.

The Collector said that compensation to the affected people will be directly credited into their accounts on October 26 (Saturday), while those who lost agriculture and horticulture crops would be compensated after assessing the damages as per norms.

