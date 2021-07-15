Swift police response saves woman after murder attempt

Her husband had dumped her under a cot after strangling her

Swift action by the police helped in saving a 21-year-old woman who was reportedly battling for life after being allegedly strangled by her husband at Reddivaripalle village of Piler mandal on Wednesday.

A farm worker couple Rajendrachari (30) and Sailaja (21) used to have frequent quarrels, accusing each other of extra-marital relationships. On Wednesday morning, Rajendrachari allegedly strangled Sailaja with a rope. Assuming that she had died, he reportedly wrapped her in a blanket and dumped the bundle under a cot in his residence.

Rajendrachari locked the house and fled the spot. He called a relative at Piler to say that he had murdered Sailaja, and was coming to Piler to surrender before the police. The relative immediately informed Circle Inspector (Piler Urban) A. Sadiq Ali about the issue.

The Circle Inspector despatched a team of constables to the village, 8 km from Piler. Breaking open the doors, the police unwrapped the victim and were getting ready for conducting the inquest, while a special team was already on the job of tracking the accused.

Much to his surprise, one of the constables found a weak movement in the woman’s feet, though she was unconscious. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital at Piler, where she was resuscitated, and was later shifted to SVRR Governemnt Hospital at Tirupati for critical treatment.

Mr. Ali said the accused was arrested while he was trying to board a bus near Piler. The accused was sent for remand.

Woman ‘ends life’

In another incident, a married woman Sailaja (31) of Neerugattuvaripalle locality of Madanapalle town allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a hook in the ceiling at her residence. The police said that a family dispute was behind the woman’s extreme step. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

Those with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100 for guidance and counselling.