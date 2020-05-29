Andhra Pradesh

Sweltering heat adds to pandemic woes of citizens in Nellore

A woman gets washing her face at a handpump on a hot afternoon in Nellore on Thursday.

A woman gets washing her face at a handpump on a hot afternoon in Nellore on Thursday.  

Mercury touches 44° C in Chillakur; Nellore records 40° C

Denizens had a hard time from sweltering heat as the mercury levels crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark at several places in Nellore district on Thursday.

Mercury levels shot beyond the 40 degrees Celsius mark in many areas of the district.

Chillakur recorded 44 degrees Celsius, the highest in the district, followed by Buchireddipalem (43.78° C), Gudur (42.01° C), Venkatagiri (41.87° C), Bodipadu(41.86° C ), Varikundapadu (41.74° C), Rapur (41.25° C), Kaligiri (40.59° C), Maripadu (40.48° C), Kavali (40.01° C) and Nellore (40° C).

Citizens stay indoors

All major roads in Nellore, including the otherwise busy VRC Centre, wore a deserted look in the afternoon. People remained indoors for most part of the day.

Tender coconut vendors and those selling palm fruit and cool drinks did a brisk business as denizens tried different ways to beat the heat.

According to the weathermen, the heat wave conditions is expected to continue for the next three days.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 12:14:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sweltering-heat-adds-to-pandemic-woes-of-citizens-in-nellore/article31699082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY