Sweltering heat adds to pandemic woes of citizens in Nellore

Denizens had a hard time from sweltering heat as the mercury levels crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark at several places in Nellore district on Thursday.

Mercury levels shot beyond the 40 degrees Celsius mark in many areas of the district.

Chillakur recorded 44 degrees Celsius, the highest in the district, followed by Buchireddipalem (43.78° C), Gudur (42.01° C), Venkatagiri (41.87° C), Bodipadu(41.86° C ), Varikundapadu (41.74° C), Rapur (41.25° C), Kaligiri (40.59° C), Maripadu (40.48° C), Kavali (40.01° C) and Nellore (40° C).

Citizens stay indoors

All major roads in Nellore, including the otherwise busy VRC Centre, wore a deserted look in the afternoon. People remained indoors for most part of the day.

Tender coconut vendors and those selling palm fruit and cool drinks did a brisk business as denizens tried different ways to beat the heat.

According to the weathermen, the heat wave conditions is expected to continue for the next three days.