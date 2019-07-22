Sweet lime farmer’s kin paid compensation

The district administration on Sunday handed over compensation to the next of kin of Kuruba Subbaiah, a sweet lime farmer from Mukundapuram, who had committed suicide on Friday.

Mukundapuram was in the news as thousands of sweet lime plants dried up because of non-release of irrigation water to the village tank during peak summer.

After the farmers staged agitations, the district authorities visited the village, but nothing was done to salvage the crop. Only a few could afford to water their flowering plants by sourcing tankers.

Pending bills

The government did not release ₹34 crore bills of the farmers towards the money spent for pressing water tankers into service to save the plantations.

With failure of the crop and mounting debt, Subbaiah committed suicide, CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal said.

District Collector S. Satyanarayana, who visited the village on Sunday, promised to get the amount released in a week, Mr. Rambhupal said.

Subbaiah had drilled 17 bore-wells in his two acres land to water about 2,500 plants. He had also deployed 457 trips of tankers to save the crop by paying ₹600 to ₹800 per tanker. He, however, did not get the amount back. His wife said that he had taken ₹12 lakh as loan too. The couple have two children of school-going age.