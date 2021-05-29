Sweet lime bucks the trend

29 May 2021 21:32 IST

All most all crops are selling below minimum support price

Varaprasad, a tobacco farmer, has been hoping to get decent returns thanks to favourable grade out-turn obtained at his farm. But things took a bad turn as the spike in infections has led to the suspension of auctions for a fortnight as it happened last year in the traditional tobacco growing areas in Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The decision has been taken in the wake of Tobacco Board officials and hamalis contracting the viral disease, according to a grower from Mangamoor village.

When the crop regulator decided to temporarily shut the auction platforms till May-end the prices for different varieties of tobacco fell by ₹15-30 per kg, according to Tobacco Board sources. The growers of the main commercial crop in the drought-prone parts of the two districts could market only 20.98 million kg since the beginning of auctions in mid-March.

“Farmers are now clueless about liquidating over 50 million kg of produce left with them and want the State government to press into service Markfed as done last year,” says P. Bhadri Reddy, a farmer leader from Kondepi.

All sections of farmers, including growers of cotton, chilli and pulses, are keeping their fingers crossed as the prices are sliding southwards.

However, the pandemic has brought smiles on the faces of sweet lime growers as the price has doubled to cross ₹1 lakh per tonne for the first time, thanks to the growing demand for the vitamin-C rich fruit. Sweet lime is grown in over 50,000 acres in the western parts of Prakasam district.

There are no takers for the famous Ulavapadu mangoes as traders from upcountry have not made any visits to orchards for making purchases in view of inter-State curbs.

Chilli glut

Chilli farmers who successfully weathered the first wave of COVID-19 are now unable to break even in view of the market glut. “There are no buyers even at half the price that prevailed last year,” laments a grower Srinivasa Rao from Inkollu. The spice crop grown in over 70,000 acres in the district commanded ₹16,000 per quintal last year following an increase in global demand.

Growers of Bengal gram, corn, red gram and paddy are forced to sell their produce below the MSP. “Despite rising labour costs, the market prices of almost all crops are ruling below MSP,” laments a progressive farmer Chunchu Chalamaiah.

Statutory support

The turn of events lends credence to the farmers’ demand for statutory backing to the MSP regime and stepping up of subsidies on all farm inputs as the nation’s food security is at stake, says All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao.