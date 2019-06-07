Swearing-in of Ministers: CS reviews arrangements

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam discussed the arrangements for the swearing-in of Council of Ministers scheduled to be held at 11.49 a.m. at the Secretariat on June 8, at a high-level view meeting on Thursday.

He instructed the top officials of various departments to take necessary steps for ensuring smooth conduct of the event with due focus on security of the large number of VVIPs who were expected to participate in the event.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (General Administration) R.P. Sisodia, Additional DGP (Law & Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and others were present.

Later, Mr. Subrahmanyam enquired about the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tirumala on June 9 through a video-conference with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Chittoor district.