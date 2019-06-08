Swearing-in of Ministers today

The stage is set for the swearing-in of Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers at a makeshift venue outside the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Saturday.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the members of the new Cabinet at 11.49 a.m. in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries, according to an official release.

Separate blocks have been allotted for seating of a host of VVIPs and families of the newly-elected MLAs.

Tight security

Tight security is in place to prevent any untoward incident. LED screens have been being installed to enable the participants to view the proceedings. About 5,000 people are expected to witness the ceremony.

The government is hosting a high tea for the elected representatives, senior officers and other VVIPs after the swearing-in.