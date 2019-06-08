Andhra Pradesh

Swearing-in of Ministers today

Armed policemen doing a security check at the venue of the swearing-in, at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Friday.

Armed policemen doing a security check at the venue of the swearing-in, at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

more-in

The stage is set for the swearing-in of Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers at a makeshift venue outside the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Saturday.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the members of the new Cabinet at 11.49 a.m. in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries, according to an official release.

Separate blocks have been allotted for seating of a host of VVIPs and families of the newly-elected MLAs.

Tight security

Tight security is in place to prevent any untoward incident. LED screens have been being installed to enable the participants to view the proceedings. About 5,000 people are expected to witness the ceremony.

The government is hosting a high tea for the elected representatives, senior officers and other VVIPs after the swearing-in.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 11:16:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/swearing-in-of-council-of-ministers-today/article27694540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story