Swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu leaves Vijayawada chock-a-block

Convoy of Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, several MLAs-elect who took oath as Ministers and bureaucrats get stuck in traffic on the National Highway near Kesarapalli village, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony

Published - June 12, 2024 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Vehicles stranded on National Highway-216 between Vijayawada and Kesarapalli village on June 12.

Vehicles stranded on National Highway-216 between Vijayawada and Kesarapalli village on June 12. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The huge turnout of people and dignitaries for the swearing-in of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister on June 12 (Wednesday) resulted in traffic congestion in Vijayawada, causing severe inconvenience not only to the commuters but also the VIPs attending the ceremony.

Almost all the traffic junctions in the city witnessed heavy snarls. The convoy of Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, several MLAs-elect who took oath as Ministers and bureaucrats were reportedly stuck in the traffic on the National Highway, near Kesarapalli village, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

Upon receiving information, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, along with other officers, rushed to the spot and facilitated traffic movement.

Air passengers also faced hardship due to the traffic congestion on the NH-216. Many VIPs proceeding towards Kesarapalli village were also struck in the traffic.

Many roads witnessed traffic jams since morning due to VIP movement, despite traffic diversions and restrictions imposed by the police for the swearing-in ceremony. Traffic congestion was reported at Krishnalanka, Benz Circle, M.G. Road, Ramavarappadu Ring Road, New Government Hospital, Eluru Road and other major junctions in Vijayawada and its adjacent villages for about five hours.

Many senior police officers were deployed on the National Highway to ensure smooth movement of traffic. However, the police could not regulate the vehicles owing to the huge turnout of people.

“Vehicles were stranded for about two miles. We were struck for more than two hours,” said Srijit, a commutter.

“The arrangements for traffic management on the National Highway appeared inadequate. The officials hurriedly made arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony, which chocked Vijayawada and its surrounding villages,” said Umamaheswari who was caught in traffic jam.

Many leaders and activists of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party who came from various districts to attend the swearing-in ceremony also faced difficulties while travelling to Kesarapalli. Traffic snarls were also witnessed on the main and sub-roads in NTR district.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

