SWAT teams and CAPF conduct action drills for poll preparedness

The SP urges voters to cooperate with police forces in conducting the elections in a free and fair manner without any violence

April 28, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - ONGOLE

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SP Garud Sumit Sunil and police observer Haseeb Ur Rehman (right) conducting a voter awareness programme at Mittapalem village in Prakasam district on Sunday.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with the Prakasam district police organised a combat and action drill in the Mittapalem village, here on Sunday.

The teams, in the presence of police observer, Haseeb Ur Rehman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil, organised the drills on quelling mobs, enforcing Section 144 when needed and maintaining law and order amid the elections.

Mr. Rehman and Mr. Sunil visited Oddupalem and other villages in Tripurantakam, interacted with the voters and explained the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Similarly, they arranged voter awareness presentations in Turlapadu, Peddaraveedu and Ardhaveedu regions on MCC and the ‘right to vote’.

Villagers attending a voter awareness programme organised in Mittapalem village in Prakasam district on Sunday.

“Your vote is very valuable and every citizen should exercise their franchise,” Mr. Rehman said, while Mr. Sunil asked the voters to cooperate with police forces in conducting the elections in a free and fair manner without any violence.

Markapuram DSP Balasundaram, Darsi DSP Ashok Vardhan, Podili Circle-Inspector D. Mallikarjuna, Kambham CI Ramakotaiah, Yerragondlapalem CI Ramulu Naik and other officers participated in the programmes.

