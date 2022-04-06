Swapnil Dinakar takes charge as Vijayawada civic body chief

April 06, 2022 17:35 IST

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, took charge as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the VMC office here on Wednesday.

Mr. Dinakar, who was Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, was posted to the city recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dinakar said he was for use of technology in administration at all levels bringing in transparency and also creating a channel where the public could register their grievances.

He said all the issues in the city would be studied within the coming two to three days and necessary action plans would be chalked out.