Swana Palace mishap: Police to interrogate Ramesh Babu

10 patients were killed in the fire and 20 injured

The Vijayawada City Police, who are probing the fire mishap at Hotel Swarna Palace in which ten persons died on August 9, will question Ramesh Cardiac and Multi Speciality Hospitals Private Limited managing director P. Ramesh Babu.

Fire broke out on the first and second floors of Hotel Swarna Palace, which was functioning as a COVID-19 care centre, in the early hours of August 9 this year. The hotel was taken on lease by the management of Ramesh Hospitals.

Ten patients were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in the fire mishap. The Governorpet police registered a case and took up an investigation and arrested three persons in the case.

Dr. Ramesh Babu approached the High Court, which granted a stay on investigation of the case. Later, the police approached the Supreme Court for continuing their probe into the case.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said that the High Court directed Ramesh Babu to cooperate with the police in their investigation into the case.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Law and Order) Ch. Lakshmipathi, who is investigating the case, said the police will begin questioning Ramesh Babu from Monday.

“The High Court issued orders to conduct a custodial investigation of Ramesh Babu on November 30, December 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., by following the COVID-19 protocol and other guidelines,” Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

Police questioned a few hospital and hotel employees. Investigation officers recorded their statements in the case, Mr. Srinivasulu said.