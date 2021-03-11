Swamy opposes decision to disinvest VSP

GUNTUR

11 March 2021 00:37 IST

Lauds A.P. govt's decision to audit TTD accounts by CAG

Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has said that he has always opposed disinvestment of Public Sector Units, and added that he was opposed to the Centre’s decision to pull out investments in the Visakha Steel Plant.

Mr. Swamy told mediapersons at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Wednesday that he had also opposed privatisation of Air India. Earlier, Mr. Swamy was hosted by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for lunch. TTD Chairman Y.V Subba Reddy was also present.

“Why do you want to disinvest the steel plant, and you can’t go on privatising. We are not selling family silver and you must have a good reason to disinvest. I am in favour of market reforms, but in poor States, the State should come forward to help them out,” Mr. Swamy said.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon go to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TTD accounts

Mr. Swamy said the Andhra Pradesh government, in an unprecedented decision, had taken a decision to get the accounts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams audited by the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, and thanked the Chief Minister for taking a bold decision. He said that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had never submitted the accounts to the courts even when petitions were filed over auditing of the TTD accounts.

“We are filing it as a consent order between me and Chief Minister and it has to be converted through a court order. I have two prayers — give Tirupati to the bhakthas to run it, you can talk to Hindu Mahasabha , Sankaracharya or you can a call for a conference and that is a longer process,’’ Mr. Swamy added.