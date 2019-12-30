Swamy gives clean chit to CM, TTD chairman

BJP member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on Sunday virtually gave a clean chit to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, rubbishing the spate of allegations made over attempts to infuse Christianity into the world-famous Tirumala shrine. He also termed ‘mischievous’ the campaign in some quarters on the faith of his uncle and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Addressing the media after worshipping at the Venkateswara temple at Tirumala , Dr. Swamy made interesting observations on the TTD. He welcomed the State’s decision to reinstate the hereditary rights of temple priests, while flaying the erstwhile TDP regime for harassing temple priests. “I am pleased to see Mr. Jagan take a number of measures to restore the confidence of the Hindus,” he observed.

He found lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of TTD funds. On the diversion of funds from TTD’s exchequer for non-religious purposes, he sought an investigation into the issue, especially during the last five years. He vowed to fight for making temples free of political interference and stressed the need for the TTD to remain an independent and autonomous body.

Political control

“Since its formation in the 1930s, the TTD has always been under the control of political power centres and as such the funds were utilised at will.” He reiterated his resolve to take his legal battle further to free not just the Tirumala temple, but also the scores of Hindu temples in the country, from the control of State governments and hand over their administration to Hindu societies.

Later, participating in a meeting organised by the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation in Tirupati, Dr. Swamy promised to follow up Ram Janmabhoomi with the Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Sri Krishna temples.

He demanding that the Narendra Modi government come up with strong legislation against forcible conversion of the gullible through inducements.