Swaminarayan Trust to establish three schools in Andhra Pradesh

July 16, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust has come forward to establish three international schools in Andhra Pradesh. The places tentatively identified are near Tirupati, Pulivendula and Visakhapatnam.

A delegation led by Mahant Devaprasad Das met Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy on Sunday, as the team visited the proposed site at Vikruthamala village in Yerpedu mandal. The visit follows a meeting of the trust representatives with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in March this year in this regard.

