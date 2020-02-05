Andhra Pradesh

Swachhata Pakhwada: NARL gets down to cleaning spree

Taking a cue from the government’s clarion call under ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2020’, the fortnight-long cleanliness drive currently observed from February 1 to 15, National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), functioning under the Department of Space, embarked on a cleanliness and sanitation drive at its Gadanki campus, 35 km from Tirupati.

During this week, the authorities are promoting ‘plogging’, the emerging concept of picking up litter while jogging, which was popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram beach during his meeting with Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

NARL Director Amit Kumar Patra laid emphasis on plogging and has advised his employees to clean up the premises on-the-go. The huge balloon carrying the message on cleanliness written in three languages is a huge hit among the passers-by on the adjoining Tirupati-Bengaluru highway.

Driving home the message on ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission, Mr. Patra appealed to the employees and their family members to segregate waste as dry waste, wet waste and sanitary waste. He also formed a seven-member committee to carry out sanitation-related activities during the fortnight.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 11:37:56 PM

