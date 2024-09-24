ADVERTISEMENT

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign concludes in Central University in A.P.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:46 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The comprehensive cleanliness drive as part of the the nation-wide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign concluded at two hostels of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh, in Anantapur on Tuesday. The initiative was aimed at promoting environmental awareness, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among students, and ultimately creating a cleaner and healthier campus.

Appreciating the students on the occasion, vice-chancellor S.A. Kori said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our university’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By creating a cleaner and healthier campus, we are not only improving the quality of life for our students but also contributing to the overall well-being of our community.’’

The new Boys and Girls hostels respectively were selected for the drive, and students from various departments participated. Armed with brooms, rakes, and other cleaning tools, the students cleared litter, debris, and waste from the hostel premises as well as common areas, corridors, and recreational spaces on the campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US