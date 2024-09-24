‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign concludes in Central University in A.P.

The comprehensive cleanliness drive as part of the the nation-wide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign concluded at two hostels of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh, in Anantapur on Tuesday. The initiative was aimed at promoting environmental awareness, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among students, and ultimately creating a cleaner and healthier campus.

Appreciating the students on the occasion, vice-chancellor S.A. Kori said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our university’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By creating a cleaner and healthier campus, we are not only improving the quality of life for our students but also contributing to the overall well-being of our community.’’

The new Boys and Girls hostels respectively were selected for the drive, and students from various departments participated. Armed with brooms, rakes, and other cleaning tools, the students cleared litter, debris, and waste from the hostel premises as well as common areas, corridors, and recreational spaces on the campus.

