GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign concludes in Central University in A.P.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:46 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The comprehensive cleanliness drive as part of the the nation-wide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign concluded at two hostels of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh, in Anantapur on Tuesday. The initiative was aimed at promoting environmental awareness, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among students, and ultimately creating a cleaner and healthier campus.

Appreciating the students on the occasion, vice-chancellor S.A. Kori said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our university’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By creating a cleaner and healthier campus, we are not only improving the quality of life for our students but also contributing to the overall well-being of our community.’’

The new Boys and Girls hostels respectively were selected for the drive, and students from various departments participated. Armed with brooms, rakes, and other cleaning tools, the students cleared litter, debris, and waste from the hostel premises as well as common areas, corridors, and recreational spaces on the campus.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.