Swachh Survekshan: Vizag retains last year’s ninth ranking

The ranking of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has seen no improvement in the Swachh Survekshan Ranking -2021, that was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi on Saturday.

It has retained its last year ninth ranking as the cleanest city in the country in the cities with over 10 lakh population category. This was also announced by the GVMC officials here.

In the year 2020, the GVMC had secured the ninth and 23rd rank in 2019. The best rank the Urban Local Body (ULB) has ever achieved was third and it was in 2017. Apart from it, the city has also received an award under the category ‘Best City in Citizens Feedback’ and 3-Star rating in Garbage Free City (GFC) ratings.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Former Commissioner G. Srijana and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari have received the awards in New Delhi.

Visakhapatnam is the second city from the State to be in the top 10 rankings. Vijayawada was given the third rank in the category. While Vijayawada secured 5,368.37 points for the third position, Vizag secured 4,717.92 points for the ninth position. Indore and Surat secured the top two spots.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that this was possible only with the support of citizens. She said the work of sanitary staff, GVMC officials and NGOs helped the city in securing a spot in the top 10 cleanest cities.