Swachh Survekshan: Vijayawada in top-10 list again despite drop in national rank

January 11, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada has maintained its place in the top-10 All India Clean Cities in the Swachh Survekshan Awards-2023, ranking 6th nationally and 2nd in the State (the first being Visakhapatnam).

The city also received a five-star rating for its efforts in disposal of garbage and secured 8,751 out of 9,500 marks in the survey, the results of which were released on January 11. In 2022, the city stood in the 5th position. The city secured its best rank of third cleanest city in 2021.

As per the survey, Vijayawada achieved 99% door-to-door collection, 99% cleanliness of residential areas, 100% cleanliness of public toilets, 100% source segregation, 94% water generation vs processing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at a programme in New Delhi.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Swapnil Dinkar said beautification of canals, mechanisation of garbage collection, 100% scientific processing of waste, and, lastly, public support, were the driving factors in the city’s achievement.

Waste management practices, which included Ajit Singh Nagar Excel Plant, making useful products from the waste, helped the city excel in Service Level Progress category.

The city also received (Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification, ODF+ certification for open defecation-free status with well-managed public toilets, and ODF++ certification for comprehensive waste management from public toilets.

Additionally, the city received Water+ certification that ensures thorough processing of household water before being discharged into the drain.

VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavathy, Chief Medical Officer of Health P. Ratnavali and Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar Rao also attended the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.