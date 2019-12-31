Andhra Pradesh

Swachh Sarvekshan: Tirupati firm on bettering its ranking

Green warriors: Winners receive prizes at the Swachh Sarvekshan competitions organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati in Tirupati on Monday. MP B. Durgaprasad and MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha are seen.

Green warriors: Winners receive prizes at the Swachh Sarvekshan competitions organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati in Tirupati on Monday. MP B. Durgaprasad and MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha are seen.   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDR_KUMAR

more-in

MP urges every citizen to take part in the survey

From sixth position in 2017, Tirupati fell to ninth place in 2018 in the Swachh Sarvekshan ranking, the cleanliness index for cities. Undaunted by the slip, the temple city is keen to make it to the top slot in the survey for 2020.

Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad, who participated in a programme on the nationwide cleanliness index here on Monday, requested every denizen in the city to participate in the survey to help take it to the top slot.

“I will also participate in the survey,” he volunteered. In spite of the staff crunch, the civic amenities had improved and the urban facilities became better, compared to the last two years, he observed, while making a ‘realistic projection’ of getting a better rank this time. Mr. Durgaprasad called plastic ban and distribution of cloth bags as the game-changer in improving cleanliness in the city, which was welcomed by the denizens with open hands.

Short films

MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha called upon the public to prepare short films by January 10, with a running length of 1-2 minutes on Tirupati and cleanliness to win cash prize of ₹50,000. He said segregation of waste into dry and wet, avoiding open defecation, proper utilisation of public toilets and e-toilets would go a long way improving the city’s ranking. Prizes were given away to winners of quiz conducted by the MCT on its official Facebook page.

Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, revenue officer N. Sethumadhav and health officer Sudha Rani took part.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 12:24:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/swachh-sarvekshan-tirupati-firm-on-bettering-its-ranking/article30437085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY