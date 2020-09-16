Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gets under way

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the fortnight-long campaign to keep workplaces and public places clean, was launched at various government offices on Wednesday. The objective of the campaign is to create awareness among the public to abstain from throwing waste at will and to ensure cleanliness of their surroundings.
A Swachhata pledge was administered at the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRMs) Office in the city apart from Sub-Divisional Offices and at Railway Stations over the Division on the first day of the campaign.
In his message, Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava described ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’ as the most powerful tool to keep India clean. “This mission helped in containing the pandemic to a great extent. Physical distancing norms and adopting a hygienic way of living amid the coronavirus threat are a must,” he said.
Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Ramamohanarao launched the Swachhata Pakhwada programme at the dock area and administered the Swachh Bharat pledge. Secretary C. Harichandran, HODs, officers and employees of VPT participated.
Addressing the gathering, the Chairman asked the employees to keep the surroundings clean. The programme was followed by cleaning the wharf area in which along with the Chairman, Secretary of VPT, HoDs, officers and employees participated.
