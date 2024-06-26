ADVERTISEMENT

Swachh Andhra Corporation funds diverted and misused, says Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Published - June 26, 2024 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He asks the officials to dig out facts and submit a comprehensive report including details of those responsible for misappropriation of funds

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

It is appalling to find that the SAC, which had a corpus fund of ₹2,092 crore in 2020-21, is left with just ₹7 crore, says Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that he was appalled to find that the Swachh Andhra Corporation (SAC), which had a corpus fund of ₹2,092 crore in 2020-21 financial year, is left with just ₹7 crore now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly, it was the result of the large-scale diversion of funds by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan while addressing a review meeting on the activities of the SAC on June 26 (Wednesday).  

He sought a report on it from the officials to take the necessary actions, while observing that a sizable chunk of the funds devolved by the Central government along with bank interest was misused. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the Corporation had spent nearly ₹729 crore and ₹508 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years respectively. The balance of funds at the end of FY 2021-22 was ₹1,067 crore, which was reduced to ₹3 crore at the commencement of FY 2022-23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Central government released ₹70 crore in 2022-23 financial year and the State contributed ₹20 crore. Of the total, ₹46 crore was spent. The Corporation’s funds increased to ₹239 crore in 2023-24 financial year and ₹209 crore was spent. The balance as on date was ₹7.04 crore. 

“The officials should dig out the facts related to the Corporation’s financial position between 2019 and 2024 and submit a comprehensive report including details of those responsible for the misappropriation of funds,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US