ADVERTISEMENT

SVVU Vice-Chancellor takes charge

October 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Rani Sadasiva Murty assumes office as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) at Tirupati on Wednesday.

Rani Sadasiva Murty formally took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) here on Wednesday.

The appointment was made by the state Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in his capacity as the Chancellor, based on a request by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is the funds the university. The university, whose pedagogy is based on the Vedas, was formed under the aegis of TTD in 2006, by the then Governor Rameshwar Thakur, which subsequently became UGC recognised. Today, the varsity has transformed into a higher research centre in deciphering and promoting the scientific and philosophical contents of Vedic literature.

Mr. Murty wishes to focus on academic, research and publication activities, especially digitisation of contents available in the form of manuscripts, he said. Registrar A.V. Radheshyam, Dean G. Subrahmanya Sharma, Finance Officer Anji Reddy and PRO T. Brahmacharyulu were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US