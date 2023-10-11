SVVU Vice-Chancellor takes charge

October 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Rani Sadasiva Murty formally took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) here on Wednesday.

The appointment was made by the state Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in his capacity as the Chancellor, based on a request by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is the funds the university. The university, whose pedagogy is based on the Vedas, was formed under the aegis of TTD in 2006, by the then Governor Rameshwar Thakur, which subsequently became UGC recognised. Today, the varsity has transformed into a higher research centre in deciphering and promoting the scientific and philosophical contents of Vedic literature.

Mr. Murty wishes to focus on academic, research and publication activities, especially digitisation of contents available in the form of manuscripts, he said. Registrar A.V. Radheshyam, Dean G. Subrahmanya Sharma, Finance Officer Anji Reddy and PRO T. Brahmacharyulu were present.