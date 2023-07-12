HamberMenu
SVVU is the ultimate destination for traditional knowledge seekers: TTD EO

The university celebrates its 18th Formation Day; TTD EO launches YouTube channel developed by SVVU on the occasion

July 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy launches the YouTube channel of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University on the occasion of its 18th Formation Day, in Tirupati on Wednesday.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy launches the YouTube channel of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University on the occasion of its 18th Formation Day, in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) has become the ultimate destination for those seeking traditional knowledge, says Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Speaking at the varsity’s 18th Formation Day celebrations here on Wednesday, he said SVVU, established at the lotus feet of Lord Venkateswara, had emerged as a world-class centre in Vedic sciences.

“The objective of founding the varsity was to spread Vedic knowledge to set the society on the path of righteousness. The students should spread Vedic sciences in modern formats for the betterment of society,” he said.

Mr. Reddy later launched a YouTube channel, ‘Bhartiya Vignan Dhara,’ developed by the university to spread the ancient knowledge embedded in the Vedas.

Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi asked the students and scholars to explore the link between Vedic knowledge and modern sciences. She complimented the SVVU Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murty for initiating steps to establish a separate ‘Adhindriya’ wing to conduct supersensory courses.

Prof. Murty said labs for Veda, Agama and Pourohityam would be set up soon as part of transforming SVVU into an international centre for Vedic studies. Registrar Radhe Shyam and Public Relations Officer Brahmacharyulu took part.

