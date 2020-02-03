SVVU convocation: Governor’s presence to add grandeur

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, in his capacity as the Chancellor, will be attending the annual convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) slated for Tuesday.

The continued absence of the erstwhile Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, as the Chancellor of SVVU, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) and Sri Padmavathi Women’s University (SPMVV) for their convocations for nearly eight years had then raised eyebrows. It was last in 2012 that Mr. Narasimhan visited Tirupati for a convocation, when the Samaikhyandhra agitation was at its peak.

Miffed over some student union leaders raising slogans against him, he vowed not to participate in a convocation in Tirupati again and stuck to his stand till last year. He, however, had to attend SPMVV convocation last year, as Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest.

Though it is the ninth convocation for SVVU on Tuesday, it is for the first time that the Chancellor has agreed to conduct its proceedings, as Mr. Narasimhan chose to give all the eight convocations a miss.