SVU’s B.Com question paper leak creates flutter

25,000 students had taken the exam in the district

The B.Com final year question paper (Accounts Managing/Accounting) leak at Sri Venkateswara University has created a flutter among students in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

According to information, examination for the final year paper was scheduled at 2 p.m., but the paper was leaked and circulated in the social media groups from 11.42 a.m. in Madanapalle, and in a few minutes it went viral all over the district.

The students had at first thought that the question paper was a prank, but they were surprised on receiving the same in the examination halls.

The papers were kept in the Government Women’s Degree College in Madanapalle from where they were distributed to as many as 14 centres in the region. It is observed that as against the practice of dispatching the question papers to the respective centres an hour before the examination schedule, the papers were alleged to have been dispatched to centres in B. Kothakota and Tamballapalle mandals in the morning hours.

Responding to the development, a police officer in Madanapalle said that unlike class X examination papers, the degree question papers would be left to custodians at the colleges in the respective division. “We have nothing to do with the information pertaining to the reports of the paper leak unless a complaint is lodged with us by the university authorities,” he said.

Inquiry to be launched

Meanwhile, senior officials of SV University are expected to launch an inquiry into the paper leak on Thursday. It is estimated that about 25,000 students had taken the leaked paper all over Chittoor district.