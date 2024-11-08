ADVERTISEMENT

SVU youth fest ‘Yuva Tarang’ begins in Tirupati

Published - November 08, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and SAAP Chairman A. Ravi Naidu participating in the inaugural session of Yuva Tarang at Sri Venkateswara University campus, in Tirupati on Friday.

‘Yuva Tarang 2024’, the inter-collegiate youth festival of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) began at the campus in Tirupati on Friday, where 300 students from 40 colleges across Tirupati and Chittoor districts took part.

Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy took part as the chief guest along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu. Mr. Reddy called upon the youth to unwind from their hectic academic schedules and invest in cultural and sports events from time to time.

Vice-Chancellor Ch. Appa Rao said that the students can learn the intricacies of the other regions by participating in such congregations. Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu called it an occasion for the students to reinvent themselves.

A colourful rally was taken out on the campus, in which students formed into cultural troupes participated, accompanied by artistes playing musical instruments. Students were dressed as Sri Venkateswara, emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya, and others

