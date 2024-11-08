SVU youth fest ‘Yuva Tarang’ begins in Tirupati

‘Yuva Tarang 2024’, the inter-collegiate youth festival of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) began at the campus in Tirupati on Friday, where 300 students from 40 colleges across Tirupati and Chittoor districts took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy took part as the chief guest along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu. Mr. Reddy called upon the youth to unwind from their hectic academic schedules and invest in cultural and sports events from time to time.

Vice-Chancellor Ch. Appa Rao said that the students can learn the intricacies of the other regions by participating in such congregations. Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu called it an occasion for the students to reinvent themselves.

A colourful rally was taken out on the campus, in which students formed into cultural troupes participated, accompanied by artistes playing musical instruments. Students were dressed as Sri Venkateswara, emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya, and others

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.