 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVU youth fest ‘Yuva Tarang’ begins in Tirupati

Published - November 08, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and SAAP Chairman A. Ravi Naidu participating in the inaugural session of Yuva Tarang at Sri Venkateswara University campus, in Tirupati on Friday.

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and SAAP Chairman A. Ravi Naidu participating in the inaugural session of Yuva Tarang at Sri Venkateswara University campus, in Tirupati on Friday.

‘Yuva Tarang 2024’, the inter-collegiate youth festival of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) began at the campus in Tirupati on Friday, where 300 students from 40 colleges across Tirupati and Chittoor districts took part.

Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy took part as the chief guest along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu. Mr. Reddy called upon the youth to unwind from their hectic academic schedules and invest in cultural and sports events from time to time.

Vice-Chancellor Ch. Appa Rao said that the students can learn the intricacies of the other regions by participating in such congregations. Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu called it an occasion for the students to reinvent themselves.

A colourful rally was taken out on the campus, in which students formed into cultural troupes participated, accompanied by artistes playing musical instruments. Students were dressed as Sri Venkateswara, emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya, and others

Published - November 08, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.