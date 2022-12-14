SVU to offer MS, PG Diploma courses in data science from 2023-24 academic year

December 14, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

U.S.-based Exafluence Inc. to set up education division in Sri Venkateswara University

A.D. Rangarajan

Ravikiran Dharmavaram, CEO of Exafluence Inc, USA, announcing the launch of its education division in partnership with Sri Venkateswara University, at a media conference in Tirupati on Wednesday. SVU Chief Executive Officer (RUSA Projects) Vamsi Krishna Rayala is seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) will offer MS and PG Diploma courses in data science in hybrid mode, with hands-on training in projects from the 2023-24 academic year.

The university has roped in Exafluence Inc., a software services firm headquartered in the U.S.A. for the purpose. The company’s education division will be inaugurated by SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy here on December 15 (Thursday) in the presence of Kiran C. Patel, a cardiologist-turned-entrepreneur who is known for charitable activities in the fields of education and healthcare.

Addressing the media on December 14 (Wednesday), Exafluence Chief Executive Officer Ravikiran Dharmavaram, who is an alumnus of the SVU, called it ‘payback time’ to his alma mater. He said the company was keen on training the youth in the latest technologies and make them ready for jobs.

SVU Chief Executive Officer Vamsikrishna Rayala, who is handling Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) projects, called it a giant leap for the university to offer such courses to take its students into the big league.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
