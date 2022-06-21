 SVU to hold five convocations at one go

After a long hiatus, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has announced to conduct five annual Convocations at one go, aiming to clear the backlog.

Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy, who unveiled the schedule on Tuesday, said Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan would virtually preside over the 58th, 59th, 60th, 61st and 62nd convocations at the varsity’s Srinivasa auditorium on June 23 (Thursday).

National Education Policy 2020 Chairman K. Kasturirangan would deliver the convocation address, in the presence of Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana.

Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, a retired IPS officer and renowned philanthropist who spearheads 200 charitable trusts across the world, would receive honoris causa doctorate on the occasion, along with noted Avadhani Narala Rama Reddy and famed psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy.

A whopping 26,052 candidates would be awarded degrees for the five years. While 15,018 had already received them in advance, 8,563 would receive in absentia and 2,471 in person, Prof. Raja Reddy said. Rector P. Sreekanth Reddy and Registrar O.Md. Hussain said that 340 gold medals and 213 prizes would be presented to excelling candidates on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prof. R Sripathi Naidu merit award had been instituted in SVU Department of Library and Information Science, in memory of the varsity’s former librarian, which would be presented to the first ranker of two year full-time MLIS program from 2023. The award was instituted by C. Sasikala, library adviser at GITAM University, Vizag, in memory of her mentor Prof. Naidu.