SVU professor to head IEA meet

K. Munirathna Naidu, a retired professor of Economics at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, has been selected as the president of the 103rd annual conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) to be hosted by University of Rajasthan at Jaipur in December this year.

The opportunity to become the IEA conference president comes to SV University after a gap of 36 years.

A UGC emeritus fellow, Prof. Naidu had served as a member of the State government’s IV finance commission, member of the Contributory Pension Scheme and the president of Federation of University Retired Teachers Association of Andhra Pradesh in the past.

