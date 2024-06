The Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has indefinitely postponed the interview date for PhD admissions, which was scheduled to be held between June 10–13.

A.P. Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2023-24 convener B. Devaprasad Raju has stated in a release that the new date of the interview will be announced in the upcoming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.