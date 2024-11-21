ADVERTISEMENT

SVU forges partnership on drone technology

Published - November 21, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

SVU vice-chancellor in-charge Prof. Ch. Appa Rao exchanging copies of MoU with representatives of Drones and Space Technologies Consortium, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Thursday forged a partnership with the Drones and Space Technologies Consortium, aiming to pioneer advancements in the emerging domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

SVU vice-chancellor Prof. Ch. Appa Rao exchanged copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RFLY Innovations Private Limited, represented by its general manager Ritesh Kumar Singh, EarthNow Private Limited founder and CEO Barahalikar Narsing Rao, PCB’s Aero Hub Private Limited director Pranavkumar Chitte and Aurantius Tech Services representative Srinivas Prasad Kunduru.

The collaboration helps foster research innovation in drone and space technologies, empower workforce development by enhancing skill-building, promote economic sustainability in Andhra Pradesh and address environmental goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reiterating his commitment to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence in Earth Science and Atmospheric Labs’ through RUSA funding, Prof. Appa Rao saw the need to embrace cutting-edge technologies for the holistic development of the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to make Andhra Pradesh the ‘Drone capital of India’, Prof. Rao asserted that SV University, Mr. Naidu’s alma mater, would play a pivotal role in creating an ecosystem conducive to research in drone technologies.

Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu, RUSA coordinators T. Ramashri and V. Usha Reddy, RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala also took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US