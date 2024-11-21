SVU forges partnership on drone technology

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Thursday forged a partnership with the Drones and Space Technologies Consortium, aiming to pioneer advancements in the emerging domain.

SVU vice-chancellor Prof. Ch. Appa Rao exchanged copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RFLY Innovations Private Limited, represented by its general manager Ritesh Kumar Singh, EarthNow Private Limited founder and CEO Barahalikar Narsing Rao, PCB’s Aero Hub Private Limited director Pranavkumar Chitte and Aurantius Tech Services representative Srinivas Prasad Kunduru.

The collaboration helps foster research innovation in drone and space technologies, empower workforce development by enhancing skill-building, promote economic sustainability in Andhra Pradesh and address environmental goals.

While reiterating his commitment to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence in Earth Science and Atmospheric Labs’ through RUSA funding, Prof. Appa Rao saw the need to embrace cutting-edge technologies for the holistic development of the students.

Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to make Andhra Pradesh the ‘Drone capital of India’, Prof. Rao asserted that SV University, Mr. Naidu’s alma mater, would play a pivotal role in creating an ecosystem conducive to research in drone technologies.

Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu, RUSA coordinators T. Ramashri and V. Usha Reddy, RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala also took part.