 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVU forges partnership on drone technology

Published - November 21, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SVU vice-chancellor in-charge Prof. Ch. Appa Rao exchanging copies of MoU with representatives of Drones and Space Technologies Consortium, in Tirupati on Thursday.

SVU vice-chancellor in-charge Prof. Ch. Appa Rao exchanging copies of MoU with representatives of Drones and Space Technologies Consortium, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Thursday forged a partnership with the Drones and Space Technologies Consortium, aiming to pioneer advancements in the emerging domain.

SVU vice-chancellor Prof. Ch. Appa Rao exchanged copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RFLY Innovations Private Limited, represented by its general manager Ritesh Kumar Singh, EarthNow Private Limited founder and CEO Barahalikar Narsing Rao, PCB’s Aero Hub Private Limited director Pranavkumar Chitte and Aurantius Tech Services representative Srinivas Prasad Kunduru.

The collaboration helps foster research innovation in drone and space technologies, empower workforce development by enhancing skill-building, promote economic sustainability in Andhra Pradesh and address environmental goals.

While reiterating his commitment to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence in Earth Science and Atmospheric Labs’ through RUSA funding, Prof. Appa Rao saw the need to embrace cutting-edge technologies for the holistic development of the students.

Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to make Andhra Pradesh the ‘Drone capital of India’, Prof. Rao asserted that SV University, Mr. Naidu’s alma mater, would play a pivotal role in creating an ecosystem conducive to research in drone technologies.

Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu, RUSA coordinators T. Ramashri and V. Usha Reddy, RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala also took part.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.